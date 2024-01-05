EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial High School kicked off a year long celebration in honor of its 100th anniversary with a special student and alumni mass. The school celebrated 100 years of tradition on their founder’s day, January 5.

“We just have such a rich tradition to celebrate and it’s great to see alumni come back, take pictures, reminisce when they were here,” says Memorial President Christian Mocek.

Memorial will officially turn 100 on January 5, 2025. Over that year, the school will hold various celebrations, including an alumni reunion, throwback athletic games, and a centennial gala. Memorial senior Luke Woodyard is excited to be a part of the tradition.

“I didn’t know coming in that we were the 100th graduating class,” says Woodyard, “but it’s so cool that we get to take part in such a traditional thing.”

Mocek agrees, adding, “We have such strong legacy families here, you know. We have some 4th generation students here at Memorial. Some of our students will come in and see their grandparents, great-grandparents here in the audience.”

“My grandma had 9 siblings,” adds Woodyard, “so I have a lot of distant cousins that have come here. They all loved it and that’s part of the reason why I’m here.”

The centennial received a generous boost, with 1955 graduate Tom Madden donating $500,000, which will help renovate the school’s library into a university-style commons area used for study sessions, workshops, and public events.

“This new environment will allow them to build those 21st century skills,” says Mocek, “use their technology to the best of its advantage, and build that collaboration, communication, and teamwork kind of skills in that space as they learn as they’re in school.”

“Continuing that legacy of tradition and kindness and generosity, charity, that’s awesome,” says Woodyard. “My little brother’s a freshman, and I’m excited for him to get all those opportunities.”