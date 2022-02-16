UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – A victim of one of the most horrendous genocides in human history shared a message of prayer and forgiveness in the Tri-state on Tuesday night. St. Agnes Catholic Church had a packed house to listen to 1994 Rwanda massacre survivor Immaculee (IM-MA-KU-LAY) Ilibagiza (i-la-ba-giza).

Immaculee was a 23-year-old college student at home when her brother burst into her room to tell her Rwanda’s Hutu President Juvénal Habyarimana’s plane was shot down on Easter Sunday April 6, 1994. The incident ignited genocide of the Tutsi tribe by the Hutu tribe. An estimated 800,000 Tutsi people were slaughtered.

Immaculee’s father told her to flee to her Hutu pastor’s house where her pastor hid her and several teenage girls in a bathroom that was four feet long and three feet wide for 91 days. Her pastor’s house was searched numerous times while Immaculee was in hiding.

The first time the militiamen searched the house, they did not notice the door to the bathroom where the girls were hidden. Immaculee says that God gave her the idea to move her pastor’s cabinet in front of the bathroom door after the militiamen left the house. The militiamen would return several times to search her pastor’s house.

Immaculee asked her pastor for a Bible and she used the Bible to help her learn English.

The closest encounter Immaculee had was when the militiamen searched the whole house with flashlights and tore the house apart. Immaculee grabbed the Rosary her father had given to her and prayed the hardest she had ever prayed in her life.

The militiamen had a change of heart right when they approached the bathroom. Immaculee heard the men tell her pastor that he was a good man and they trusted him.

The 91-day period came to an end when one of the pastor’s houseboys became suspicious about the bathroom. The pastor met with French soldiers to arrange for the women’s safety.

The pastor’s children, who didn’t know about the women being hidden, joined their father in escorting the ladies to a camp of French soldiers in the middle of the night. The French eventually moved the ladies to a camp ran by the Tutsi army.

The aftermath of the genocide left Immaculee learning that all her family except one brother had perished. Immaculee made her way to the US where she started working for the United Nations.

Immaculee would revisit Rwanda years later. During one of those visits, she stopped at a prison where she confronted the man who she believed killed her family.

The killer was a person Immaculee had previously respected. She remembered the words she had seen on what seemed like every page of the Bible and was echoed by what Jesus said on the cross, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

She told the man that she forgave him and wished him to find forgiveness and peace with God. Her reasoning to forgive him was for the man not to feel hated by God and to teach his children not to follow his evil ways.

“People use to tell me that you can’t forgive this quickly cause I mean, I sit and cry to this day and it doesn’t mean I don’t miss them and feel the pain.” says Immaculee. “However, I really found the joy when I let go of the anger and I was free. People ask why am I laughing? You just lost your whole family. I’m like I found peace and I forgive.”

Kelly Joiner and Lisa Burke attended a conference months ago and heard Immaculee’s story. Both ladies and their prayer group made a request to Immaculee to visit St. Agnes and neither lady thought they had much of a chance of arranging Immaculee to come speak.

“One of the last times we got together before the holidays of 2021, we were just wanting to do something because we just want to try to get people to come back to the church or come back to the faith.” says Kelly Joiner. “She (Immaculee) ended up reaching out and she had availability and its just taken on its own life. We had a great turnout tonight and we are very happy and we hope like Immaculee says that it brings prayer groups together and brings people together with prayer.”

Immaculee finished her story with words of encouragement for the crowd at St. Agnes. “Remember with God there’s always hope and with Jesus all things are possible.”

“Very, very powerful message of forgiveness, healing, one of courage, of all of those things that all of us need to hear.” says Father Bruce McCarty. “All of us have fears and traumas and tragedies, not as anywhere traumatic as hers but in our lives as well. So her message was universally. Everybody needs to hear messages of how we need to bring healing in our lives and the lives of others especially when things are extremely bleak or overwhelming.”