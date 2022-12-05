JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia.

Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media:

Sports reporter for WITZ

Worked for WJPS

Television voice for Evansville College Aces

Sports editor of The Dubois County Daily Herald

Broadcasting team member – televised the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) boys’ basketball tournament pairings on WTTV

News and sports director for WSTO and WVJS radio and Cable Channel 2

Sports anchor, news director WTVW

Announced the Race of the Day from Ellis Park on WEHT

President of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association

Board member of the early Indiana High School Basketball Hall-of-Fame

Founder and chairman of the Dubois County Amateur Golf Tournament

Co-founder and charter member of the J-Men Athletic Club of Jasper

Co-founder of the Wettlauf 5-K race

Regional Manager for TCI

Print reporter for the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL

Television play-by-play for Kentucky Wesleyan basketball and football programs

Marketing and communications manager for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in Owensboro

Created and produced the “Around Owensboro with Jerry Birge” program

In April 2010, Jerry was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association’s Hall of Fame, honoring more than 25 years covering Indiana sports in the newspaper, and on the air for both TV and radio.

Jerry and his wife Maggie retired to Jasper in 2014. He was 83 years old.