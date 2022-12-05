JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia.
Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media:
- Sports reporter for WITZ
- Worked for WJPS
- Television voice for Evansville College Aces
- Sports editor of The Dubois County Daily Herald
- Broadcasting team member – televised the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) boys’ basketball tournament pairings on WTTV
- News and sports director for WSTO and WVJS radio and Cable Channel 2
- Sports anchor, news director WTVW
- Announced the Race of the Day from Ellis Park on WEHT
- President of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association
- Board member of the early Indiana High School Basketball Hall-of-Fame
- Founder and chairman of the Dubois County Amateur Golf Tournament
- Co-founder and charter member of the J-Men Athletic Club of Jasper
- Co-founder of the Wettlauf 5-K race
- Regional Manager for TCI
- Print reporter for the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL
- Television play-by-play for Kentucky Wesleyan basketball and football programs
- Marketing and communications manager for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in Owensboro
- Created and produced the “Around Owensboro with Jerry Birge” program
In April 2010, Jerry was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association’s Hall of Fame, honoring more than 25 years covering Indiana sports in the newspaper, and on the air for both TV and radio.
Jerry and his wife Maggie retired to Jasper in 2014. He was 83 years old.