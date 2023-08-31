HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Tri-State law firm is offering to pay for ride shares to ensure Owensboro and Evansville residents get home safely after celebrating Labor Day weekend.

Gerling Law is offering the free rides as part of its “Go with Safety” program. According to a release from Gerling Law, those celebrating just need to take a ride with a rideshare or taxi that begins or ends in either Owensboro or Evansville. The ride must be between 8 p.m. on September 1 through 10 a.m. on September 4.

Gerling Law will reimburse the cost of the ride up to $30. You can find more information, including how to email your receipts to Gerling Law, on their website.