HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Gerling Law has announced they will sponsor “Independence Day Sober Rides Campaign” to provide free, safe transportation for individuals who need a sober ride home.

To participate in the program, riders must screenshot their ride receipt and fill out the necessary information on Gerling Law’s website, along with a photo ID and their mailing address. The law firm will reimburse rides of up to $30 provided they either start or end in Evansville or Owensboro.

“We are thrilled to launch the Independence Day Sober Rides Campaign as part of our ongoing commitment to community safety,” said Gayle Gerling Pettinga. “By providing free sober rides, we aim to prevent accidents and promote responsible decision-making during the holiday celebrations. Our goal is to make sure everyone has a safe option to get home and enjoy the holiday festivities responsibly.”

The program will run from 8 p.m. on July 3 until 10 a.m. on July 5. For more information, visit their web page.