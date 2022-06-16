JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – German American Bank and an accuser have entered into a preliminary settlement for $3,050,000 in connection to a lawsuit claiming the bank charged overdraft fees on customers, even when customers had enough money in their accounts at the time they made a purchase.

Despite the payout, the settlement said, “Defendant does not in any way acknowledge, admit to, or concede any of the allegations made in the Amended Complaint, and expressly disclaims and denies any fault or liability, or any charges of wrongdoing that have been or could not have been asserted in the Amended Complaint.”

Eyewitness News has obtained court records to this settlement and the records are posted below. The lawsuit was filed in 2020.