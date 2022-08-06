EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville’s celebration of German culture continued at Germania Maennerchor on North Fulton Avenue today featuring German favorites such as kraut balls and bratwurst. The popular event is celebrating its 60th year and festivalgoers say they enjoy the atmosphere.

“I just like the people and the polka, you can’t go wrong the polka — and the chicken dance. It’s just a great big party, fun times,” said JJ Ward, a Volksfest attendee. “It just means being around a lot of people, having a good time, enjoying Evansville, the German heritage. Just having a great time at the end of summer basically.”

Officials say you don’t have to be German to enjoy Volksfest, you just have to come through the door to experience German music, food, and culture. Other foods you may have come across at the festival is pigs knuckles, mashed potatoes, navy beans and cornbread. The party wraps up Saturday night at 11 p.m.