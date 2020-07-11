German Township boil advisory lifted

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A boil advisory affecting German Township Water District customers in Town and Country Estates mobile home park has been lifted.

The boil advisory was announced Thursday due to maintenance in the distribution system, which caused water pressure to fall below the mandated 20 PSI. Authorities say test results on the water were satisfactory and it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020) 

