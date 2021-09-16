German Township dealing with water issues after massive fire

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WEHT)- It sounds simple enough. Water extinguishes fire and to fight a fire, you need water.

Unfortunately for the German Township Fire Department and the several other departments who arrived at the scene of a three-alarm fire at Glisson’s Salvage Wednesday evening, getting water became an issue. At approximately the same time as the fire, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says three water main breaks popped up in that area of Vanderburgh County, hampering efforts to put out the fire.

The EWSU could not confirm if the pressure generated by so many crews trying to get water at the scene caused the mains to break but did say they had crews out working to repair the mains. As of Thursday evening, a precautionary boil advisory is still in place for homes along Sheridan Rd. near the salvage yard.

German Township Fire Department Assistant Chief Tamara Carr says getting water was their biggest issue, saying the salvage yard presented unique challenges with plenty of combustible or flammable materials that threatened to make the fire worse and harder to safely put out.

Fellow German Township firefighter Sam Hagerty says that wasn’t the only problem they faced when they arrived on scene. As a volunteer fire department, Hagerty says it was a problem getting people to the area, as the fire started when much of their crew was still at work or getting home from work.

Still, Hagerty says he doesn’t have any regrets and wouldn’t change anything about how he and the German Township Fire Department handled the situation. No official cause for the fire has been released from the state fire marshal.