HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A Christmas tradition is returning to Evansville’s Germania Maennerchor on Saturday, November 18.

The Christkindlmarkt will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and feature arts and crafts from more than 30 vendors. The fun family friendly event will feature craft making, great German food, to go containers and even pictures with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Visit the Germania Maennerchor Facebook page to learn more.