Daviess County, Kentucky has had five courthouses over the course of its history, and it claims to be one of the top ten manufacturing hubs in the country.

The Daviess County Kentucky website says the county was established on June 1, 1815 by taking land from Ohio County. Officials say the county is named for Major Joseph Hamilton Daviess, the United States Attorney who unsuccessfully prosecuted Aaron Burr and died in the Battle of Tippecanoe on November 7, 1811. The website says the county’s borders were altered in 1829 to form Hancock County, in 1830 to absorb an area surrounding Whitesville from Ohio county, in 1854 to cede land to create McLean County, and in 1860 to annex land from Henderson County. County officials note that Daviess County has had five courthouses over its history, with the first courthouse being burned down once due to unspecified means and the third being burnt down by confederate soldiers.

According to Visit Owensboro, there are quite a few famous or well-known people from the area. Wendell H. Ford served as a state senator, lieutenant governor and Kentucky’s 49th governor and U.S. Senator.. Johnny Depp was born in Owensboro. Johnny Depp is an award-winning actor who has starred in movies such as Edward Scissorhands, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?, Nightmare on Elm Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Pirates of the Caribbean and Sweeney Todd. Kevin Olusola graduated from Owensboro High School before going on to become world famous as part of the a cappella group Pentatonix. Cliff Hagan graduated from Owensboro High School, and is a two-time All American that played in the NBA. The Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club and Cliff Hagan Baseball Stadium at UK are named in his honor.

According to a September 1, 2022 press release from Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation, Owensboro earned the Number 6 spot in the country’s Top 10 Manufacturing Hubs (Small MSAs) and was the only city from Kentucky named in the rankings. The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation says the top five employers in the Owensboro-Daviess County area include Owensboro Health, US Bank Home Mortgage, Toyotetsu Mid-America, Specialty Food Group and UniFirst.

According to the United States Census Bureau, as of the 2020 census, the population of Daviess County was 103,312.

