HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Gibson County, Indiana has one of the state’s last remaining African American pioneer settlements and has connections to the Underground Railroad.

According to the Indiana State Library, Gibson County was created in 1813 from Knox County. According to “The Origin of Certain Place Names in the United States” by Henry Gannett, Gibson County was named for John Gibson, secretary and acting governor of Indiana Territory in 1811-1813. The county seat is Princeton.

Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Bureau says it is reported that in 1844 Abraham Lincoln stopped at The Log Inn during a campaign tour speaking for presidential candidate, Henry Clay. According to the Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Bureau, James Cockrum of Oakland City and his son, William Monroe Cockrum, used their barn to aid enslaved black people who were seeking freedom along the Underground Railroad. The bureau says Alonzo Fields of Lyles Station was Chief Butler at the White House for 21 years. Also from Lyles Station, the Indiana Historical Bureau says decorated soldier Aaron Fisher was born at Lyles Station and joined the U.S. Army at age 15, serving both historic Buffalo Soldier units, the Southwest and the Mexican Expedition pursuing Pancho Villa, before an injury ended his service on the battlefield during WWI.

According to the Gibson County Economic Development Corporation, the county is a manufacturing powerhouse. The corporation says its top five employers include Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Duke Energy, Toyota Boshoku, Vuteq Corporation and Gibson General Hospital.

According to the United States Census Bureau, as of the 2020 census, the population of Gibson County was 33,011.

