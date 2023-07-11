HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County, Kentucky is credited as the birthplace of Mother’s Day and has connections to two Kentucky governors.

According to the Kentucky Historical Society, Henderson County was established in 1798, and named for Colonel Richard Henderson who was also the founder of the Transylvania Company. The Kentucky Historical Society says the Louisa Company, which became the Transylvania Company, was created to purchase a large area of land in Indian territory to create a proprietary colony. The county seat is Henderson. The historical society says Henderson County was created out of Christian County by state statute in December 1798, and was officially established in May 1799.

The Kentucky Historical Society says some notable people from Henderson County are governors A.B. “Happy” Chandler, who was also the commissioner of Major League Baseball, Augustus Owsley Stanley and artist John James Audubon. Country music singer Grandpa Jones is from Henderson. Husband Kimmel was in charge of the U.S. Naval fleet at Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941. The county is also known as the birthplace of Mother’s Day, with Mary Towles Sasseen Wilson credited as the first person who paved the way for Mother’s Day to be federally recognized.

According to the Henderson Economic Development, the three largest employers are Henderson County Schools, Tyson Foods, Gibbs Die Casting Corp. and Deaconess. The organization says the biggest industry the county has is manufacturing.

According to the United States Census Bureau, as of the 2020 census, the population of Henderson County was 44,793.

This is the fourteenth of a weekly twenty-one-part series that will help educate about each of the counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area. Check in every Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the next one! Last week’s story can be found here.