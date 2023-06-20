HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County, Kentucky has connections to famous musicians, and was once the home of a well-known philanthropist.

The county website says formed in 1798 from the neighboring counties of Logan and Christian, Muhlenberg County was named after General John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg, a clergyman, soldier, and politician of the Colonial, Revolutionary and Post-Revolutionary eras. The county seat is Greenville.

Curtis MaGehee, Muhlenberg County Judge Executive, says, “Our parks and recreation are comparable to what you might find in a much larger community. We are the home of great music legends (too many to mention). Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum Felix E. Martin, Jr. Hall, Merle Travis Music Center, Wendal H. Ford Regional Training Center, and many other exclusive and intriguing recreational and cultural interests.”

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame’s website, one of the Everly Brothers, Isaac Donald Everly, came from Brownie, before the community merged with Central City. The Country Music Hall of Fame’s website also says Merle Travis was a guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, guitar designer and author from Rosewood. According to the Wendel H. Ford Regional Training Center’s website, Ford was a governor who eventually became a U.S. senator, who served in World War II, emphasized coal research, raised taxes to fund improvements in aid to dependent children and the aged, increased food-stamp programs and reorganized state government departments.

The Felix Martin Jr. Foundation’s website says Felix Eaves Martin Junior, born in Greenville, was a veteran of two wars, a plant engineer, an investor and a philanthropist. Officials with the foundation say Martin specified in his will that the foundation would support the civic, cultural and educational needs of Muhlenberg County.

Muhlenberg Alliance for Progress says the county has a few manufacturing operations such as Plastic Products, several welding machine operations such as BID Group, Brewer Machine, Piper’s Saw Shop and Brewco Marketing Group. Officials say the top employers are the Muhlenberg County Board of Education, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg, Wendell H. Ford Training Center, Muhlenberg Job Corps Center and Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court.

According to the United States Census Bureau, as of the 2020 census, the population of Muhlenberg County was 30,928.

