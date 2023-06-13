HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Pike County, Indiana has had a baseball great grow up in Petersburg, and was the first official Indiana county formed after Indiana became a state.

According to the Indiana government website, the county is named for Zebulon Pike, famous for his Pike Expedition of 1806 – 1807, exploring the southwest portion of the Louisiana Purchase. Officials say Pike also commanded the 4th Infantry Regiment at the Battle of Tippecanoe in 1811. According to the Pike County Historical Society, Indiana was divided into 13 counties prior to receiving statehood, and Pike County was the first county the legislature created after receiving statehood.

A baseball great, Gil Hodges, grew up on Main Street in Petersburg. Officials say Hodges gained fame as the quiet but powerful first baseman for the Brooklyn and later the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to the historical society, other notable people include politicians Secretary of State John W. Foster, Senator Homer Capehart and Senator Vance Hartke. Other people include comic book illustrator Reed Crandall and Melba N. Phillips, a physicist who worked with Oppenheimer on the atomic bomb.

According to the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, the main industries are coal mining, electric generation and manufacturing, as well as farming.

According to the United States Census Bureau, as of the 2020 census, the population of Pike County was 12,250.

