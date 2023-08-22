HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County, Indiana has connections to an Irish-born activist and a well-known band.

According to in.gov, Vanderburgh County got its name from Revolutionary War hero William Henry Vanderburgh. According to in.gov, Vanderburgh County was formed on January 7, 1818 from Gibson, Posey and Warrick counties. The county seat is Evansville.

There are many notable people connected to Vanderburgh County, and some of them include REO Speedwagon’s co-founder Neal Doughty, Irish-born activist Mary “Mother” Jones and archaeologist Glenn Black. Doughty’s band gained popularity in the 70s and 80s. REO Speedwagon has sold over 40 million records with hits such as “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” The Indiana Historical Bureau says Jones fought for child labor laws and advocated for miners in Evansville and organized throughout Indiana. The Indiana Historical Bureau says Black spent much of his career at Angel Mounds and the bureau says his work redefined archaeological field methodology in Indiana.

The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership says the county’s main industry is manufacturing. According to the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, the top employers are the Deaconess Health System, Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp., Berry Global, Ascension St. Vincent and Koch Enterprises.

According to the United States Census Bureau, as of the 2020 census, the population of Vanderburgh County was 180,136.

This is the twentieth of a weekly twenty-one-part series that will help educate about each of the counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area. Check in every Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the next one! Last week’s story can be found here.