HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Wabash County, Illinois has connections to the Lone Ranger as well as an ornithologist and bird painter.

According to the Office of Illinois Secretary of State, the county was established December 27, 1824. Officials say it was named for the Wabash River which forms the eastern boundary of the county and derives its name from the Native American tribal word Oubache, pronounced wáa bash. In the past, its county seat was Centreville, but as of 1829 it became Mount Carmel. Officials say the present area, or parts of it, were formerly included in the counties of Edwards, Gallatin, Randolph and Knox, Northwest Territory.

According to the Wabash County Museum, one notable person is Robert Ridgway, who was an ornithologist and bird painter, who illustrated and wrote History of North American Birds. A spokesperson for the musuem says another notable person is Dr./Captain Bellenden Seymour Hutcheson, a WWI hero and recipient of the Victoria Cross. Officials say Hutcheson was born in Mt. Carmel and served with the Canadian Army Medical Corps from 1915-1919. The musuem says Wabash County also has connections to the Lone Ranger radio broadcast due to Bruce Beemer, who voiced the broadcast.

The City of Mt. Carmel says the county’s main industries include manufacturing, oil and mostly agriculture. The City of Mt. Carmel says two notable companies include Pacific Press Technology and MotoRad. According to the Wabash County Chamber of Commerce, the two biggest employers of the county are Wabash General Hospital and the school district.

According to the United States Census Bureau, as of the 2020 census, the population of Wabash County was 11,361.

This is the thirteenth of a weekly twenty-one-part series that will help educate about each of the counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area. Check in every Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the next one! Last week’s story can be found here.