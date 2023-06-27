HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Warrick County, Indiana has a history with Native American tribes. It was also home to a philanthropist who contributed to churches and an academy and who tried to get a college to locate to the county.

According to the Warrick County Chamber of Commerce, Warrick County was once home to Native American tribes known as the Mississippians. The history of the Mississippians is a focal point of the nearby Angel Mounds State Historic Site. According to an Indiana government website, Warrick County was first organized in 1813 and named for Battle of Tippecanoe hero Jacob Warrick. The county seat is Boonville. The chamber says Warrick County became a county when it was carved out of Knox County. Officials say later, Spencer, Posey, Perry, Crawford and Vanderburgh counties would be drawn from Warrick County, which created the current county boundaries.

The Chamber of Commerce says one of the most famous residents of the county was Abraham Lincoln who, along with his parents, moved to Indiana and settled in the Little Pigeon Creek area of then-Warrick County in 1816. Officials say two years later, this area became part of Spencer County.

According to the Newburgh Museum, Abraham M. Phelps is one notable person who founded and was an officer and major stockholder in the Central Plank Road Company, which operated a one-lane toll road between Newburgh and Boonville. Museum officials say Phelps was also a notable philanthropist who built the first church in Newburgh, helped found an academy in Newburgh, donated $20,000 in an effort to get a college to locate to Warrick County and donated land for another church. Officials say another notable person to call Warrick County home is Thomas P. Gunnell, who served as a township trustee, and he was a delegate to the National Convention of the Whig party that nominated Millard Fillmore for the Presidency.

Officials say the main industries of Warrick County are coal and farming. The chamber says underground mines dot the landscape and strip mines are in every state of activity. The chamber says farming remains a major industry in the county, supplying corn, soybeans and wheat.

According to the United States Census Bureau, as of the 2020 census, the population of Warrick County was 63,898.

