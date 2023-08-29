HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Webster County, Kentucky has connections to a musician and a writer.

According to the county’s website, the county was formed in 1860. According to the Kentucky Historical Society, Webster County was named in honor of Daniel Webster, who was a legislator, debator, orator and constitutional lawyer. The county seat is Dixon. According to kentucky.gov, Webster County was originally formed from Henderson County, Hopkins County and Union County.

Some notable people from Webster County include musician Chris Knight of Slaughters and poet and author Cale Young Rice of Dixon. According to Knight’s website, he has released nine albums during his career. According to the Academy of American Poets, Rice published many books, including “Plays and Lyrics”, “Yolanda of Cyprus” and “At the World’s Heart.”

According to the county’s website, agriculture is the county’s main industry, with corn and soybean production making up 90% of the farm income.

According to the United States Census Bureau, as of the 2020 census, the population of Webster County was 13,017.

This is the final installment of a weekly twenty-one-part series that was intended to help educate about each of the counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area. Thanks for reading! Last week’s story can be found here.