HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Friday is Arbor Day, a day set aside to celebrate trees and help us all appreciate their benefit.

Shelley Kirk was joined by Ann Connors and Greg Meyer from Sycamore Land Trust, an Indiana Conservation nonprofit, on Eyewitness News First at Four on Thursday to discuss the importance of Arbor Day. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

Sycamore Land Trust will host a tree giveaway on Friday at the Old National Bank Atrium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.