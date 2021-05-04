Getting people back to work through job fair

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Some area businesses are searching high and low for new employees.

With nearly 500 Vanderburgh County residents on unemployment, People Link Staffing Solutions hopes to help them get back to work. They held a job fair Tuesday afternoon in AT&T’s parking lot on N. Green River Road.

A manager for People Link says there’s about 7,000 open jobs in Evansville, but filling those jobs is more difficult than ever.

Available jobs range from manufacturing to housekeeping to the food industry.