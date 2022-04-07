GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department (GFD) posted on its Facebook page that there are numerous road closures in Greenville’s downtown area.

GFD has requested that people please avoid this area as heavy equipment operators bring in equipment to remove the damaged structures from this morning’s multiple commercial structure fire. GFD notes that this is still an extremely active area, and there are numerous law enforcement, fire crews, public works and city officials. GFD says for people to please bare with it and to completely avoid the downtown area to avoid congestion and to allow crews to operate safely.

Main Street is currently shut down from East Campbell Street to Trowbridge Street. East Main Cross Street is shut down from Court Street to the Main Street intersection. West Main Cross Street is shut down from Cherry Street to the Main Street intersection. GFD expects these closures to stay in effect for quite some time, but it will keep everyone updated as it gets more information.