HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It was a spooky night at The Elm in downtown Henderson on Monday.

The inaugural ‘Mystic Monday’ event was hosted by Tales of Haunted Henderson. Visitors were treated to ghost stories and encouraged to share their own. The night began with a medium conducting a reading of the building itself, followed by individual readings for visitors.

The moderator of the event, Jenny Hawkins tells Eyewitness News they hope to hold Mystic Monday once a month and host a number of other events as it gets closer to Halloween.