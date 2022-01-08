Ghost Quesadilla to open on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to Evansville’s west side. Ghost Quesadilla is set to open their doors Monday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m.

According to Ghost Quesadilla’s website, the restaurant puts a spin on traditional Mexican cuisine and mixes it with traditional American favorites. From Steak to Peanut Butter, you’ll find something unique on their menu, they say.

The latest Ghost restaurant is located at 5501 Pearl Drive, next to Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.