Giant snowman, snow SpongeBob bring joy to Tri-State

(WEHT) — We’re used to hearing about him living in a pineapple under the sea, but an Owensboro family created a snow SpongeBob SquarePants in their backyard!

The tall sculpture – complete with a tie- took the Riley family 24 hours to build. It’s bringing smiles to the neighborhood.

“A lady came today, she wasn’t having a good day … she said this just made our whole day. And then another guy came by and he was like ‘hey, I appreciate the good vibes you sent to us,'” Zion Riley said. “That’s the point of making SpongeBob – we just want to send good vibes to everyone.”

Over in Evansville, a group of UE track and field athletes used celery, Amazon boxes and a laundry basket to create a snowman named “Big E.”

“We’ve had people stop by and take pictures, so it’s kinda just fun to see that everyone driving by is enjoying it too,” Justus Donaldson, who helped create “Big E,” said.

Donaldson said the snowman got its name because they believe it’s the largest snowman in Evansville.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)