OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Mark your calendars, because the Mackey Church of the Nazarene in Oakland City is kicking off the summer with a free community event! Church officials urge you join them for their upcoming 13th annual Community Summer Kickoff.

Officials say they’ll have hamburgers and hotdogs, live music, cake walk, carnival games, prizes, indoor and outdoor inflatables, and much more! Additionally, the church announced the return of the 40-foot inflatable slip n’ slide for this year’s event.

According to a flyer, kickoff giveaways include tickets to Holiday World, Princeton Pool, Big Splash Adventure, Wilstem Wildlife Park and an autographed Indianapolis Colts football.

The event is being held on Saturday, June 4 from 4 – 7 p.m. Mackey Church of Nazarene is located at 9612 E Main Street in Oakland City, Ind. Officials say in the event of rain, festivities will be moved indoors. For any questions, you can reach out to the church office at 812-795-2708.