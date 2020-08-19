Gibson Co. commissioners approve zoning ordinance

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Commissioners in Gibson County unanimously approved a zoning ordinance Tuesday.

The ordinance creates a 10-11 mile radius of protected land around a doppler.

Wind turbines and dopplers have been worked on in the county since at least January.

Commissioner Gerald Bledsoe says someone wanted to build windmills in the area that would interfere with the doppler, but now any windmill will have to be out of that radius.

Bledsoe says the next step is to select a director of zoning, which will take about a month. He expects things to ramp up around the first of the year with the zoning project.

Before Tuesday’s vote, Gibson County was the only one in Indiana that didn’t have a zoning ordinance. The issue was moved to the commissioners to vote on last week.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)