OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Gibson County nursing home has reported over 30 coronavirus cases.

The Good Samaritan Home and Rehabilitative Center says 14 residents and 17 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 72 hours.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 14, 2020)