HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Bethney Anthis, a Communications Officer with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, has volunteered to take over the call center during Sgt. Heather Glenn’s funeral.
Anthis says she is doing this so Tell City dispatchers can go to Glenn’s funeral. She released a statement:
While I did not know Heather Glenn personally, I know that if our county experienced a similar loss, I would want other counties to step up and cover for us. Because we all often talk about first responders as one big family, I felt like this was a chance for me to do more than just say it, but to exemplify what I believe family means. The loss of any member of law enforcement or emergency response always makes me think how devastating it would be if it was one of mine, especially when it happens so close to home. Helping their dispatch center during the funeral takes that one small thing off their plate so that they can gather together and mourn as a family without having to worry about who is going to rotate through dispatch and handle calls.Bethney Anthis