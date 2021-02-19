Gibson Co. woman accused of attempting to steal package

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) A Gibson County woman is facing theft charges after police say she attempted to take a package Friday afternoon.

A report of an individual trying to take a package from a home in the 1300 block of East 150 South came in around 1:04 p.m. The caller was able to describe the suspect and the truck that picked her up.

Police say the victim also provided photos of the suspect as well as the vehicle.

Officers say they performed a traffic stop after spotting a truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle across from the jail on Main Street. A passenger, later identified as Rosalea Landazuri, 21, told police she touched the package.

Police say after talking to the driver and the other woman at the scene, Landazuri was placed under arrest and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

Landazuri is charged with theft and false informing. She is being held on a $650 bond.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)