PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – The Gibson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “groundbreaking” ceremony at Greeks Candy Store in Princeton on Wednesday.

Plans to restore the century old candy shop to its former glory have been discussed since April of last year. Downtown Princeton Indiana raised $150,000 to bring the candy store back to life. Toyota Indiana also donated $150,000 last year to help with renovations.

Although the area surrounding the store is concrete, officials broke ground on a dirt themed cake as part of the ceremony.