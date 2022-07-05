PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Gibson County employee could be in trouble with the law. Sheri Greene is an employee of the Gibson County Assessor’s Office.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Greene used her computer in the Assessor’s Office to access documents in the Recorder’s Office. She then allegedly used the documents to prepare property deeds for herself and for others. The affidavit goes on to claim Greene did this without paying the $1.00 per page fee the office requires for producing the documents.

Investigators believe Greene prepared eight Quitclaim Deeds and thirteen Warranty Deeds between 2010 and 2021.

Greene is charged with Practicing Law by a Non-Attorney. Her hearing is set for August 11 at the Vanderburgh Superior Court. Thomas Clowers has been appointed Special Prosecutor in the case.

We will keep you updated on-air and online with the newest information on this case.