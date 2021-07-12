Gibson County Fair returns after cancelling last year due to COVID pandemic

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) The Gibson County Fair made a return this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. Sunday was the first day of the fair which runs through Saturday.

There was karaoke, wood carvers and of course, games and rides.

“We’ve been shut down basically and haven’t had a fair in almost 2 years,” said Charles Woodruff, President of the fair board, “So we’re excited to be here now having a fair and everybody’s getting to come out. That’s the pay off for me, is to see the young kids smiling when they’re riding rides and enjoying the fair.”

Tickets are $7. Anyone under 9 years old gets in free. The Indiana Department of Health will be giving free COVID vaccines Friday and Saturday.