Gibson County Fair wraps up

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Following a week of food, rides, shows, and county pride, the Gibson County Fair wrapped up Sunday night.

But there was a new addition to the usual county fair offerings this year: a COVID-19 vaccination site. Fair organizer Charlie Woodruff says the Indiana State Department of Health called the fair to see if they could bring a mobile vaccination site to the fair. Woodruff says they were more than happy to bring the site to the fair, hosting it outside the Toyota Events Center on the fairgrounds.

Fairgoer Mark Hall says he’s happy to see the site, adding it could motivate people to get a shot.

The fair and the site came as cases in the county increased. On Thursday, the county was moved to the orange level- higher than any of its neighboring counties- by the ISDH after a spike in cases and an outbreak at an assisted living facility.

State data shows 11,967 Gibson County residents are fully vaccinated, making up just 35.5 percent of the county’s population. Woodruff says having the site shows the fair’s commitment to the community. He adds “we don’t want to go back to where we came from.”

While the fair wrapped up Saturday, vaccination efforts are continuing throughout Gibson County and the Tri-State.