Gibson County graduation parties lead to COVID-19 exposure

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson County Health Department announced that some people were exposed to COVID-19 at several graduation parties held in the county between May 23 and 25.

While they did not publicly state where the parties were held, the health department is urging people who attended these parties to get tested for the virus and monitor their symptoms.

In a release, the health department added that several businesses chose to close as a precautionary measure.

Since neither Deaconess nor Ascension St. Vincent will test people without symptoms, the health department says people without symptoms should go to the testing site at the Princeton 4H Fairgrounds starting June 3. People can register for testing online or call 1-888-634-1116.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)

