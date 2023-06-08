HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials with the Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Bureau announced the launch of a new trail designed to attract visitors and for local residents to enjoy local produce and agricultural activities.

Officials say the Gibson County Farmer’s Market Trail will include stops for Berry’s Produce and Country Market, Legacy Taste of the Garden and Kynche’s Country Barn in Princeton; Mae’s Market, Ritter Farms, Kenny Dewig Meats and Thomas Family Acres in Owensville; Dewig Meats in Haubstadt, the Paw Paw Patch in Francisco and Decker’s Berries in Hazleton. According to a release, all participating locations will also offer suggested recipes to feature ways to use the homegrown items.

For location addresses and hours of operation, visit this website.