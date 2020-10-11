Central Indiana man arrested after fight at Tri State Speedway

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) Around 10:57 Saturday night, Central Dispatch received a report of an allegedly belligerent fan at Tri State Speedway on US Hwy 41.

Deputies on scene were told by several witnesses there had been an altercation between two fans. They identified one of the men as 35 year old Steven Reed of Avon, Indiana.

After a brief investigation, according to deputies, they took Reed into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail.

He was charged with aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal trespassing, and resisting law enforcement.

Reed posted a $650 bond. Police say alcohol was a contributing factor to the incident.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)

