Gibson County man charged with battery, strangulation

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Prill, 42, was charged with battery and strangulation, among other things after someone reported a battery Friday evening.

Deputies say there were “obvious signs of battery” on the subject who reported it. When deputies visited Prill, they reportedly found him “in a state of intoxication” and he reportedly resisted arrest. Authorities add they needed medical clearance before bringing Prill to the Gibson County Jail due to his high blood alcohol level.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: