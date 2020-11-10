Gibson County man charged with child pornography possession

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) – A Gibson County man has been charged with possession of child pornagraphy.

Indiana State Police executed a search warrant Monday at the home of Phillip Brundage, 41, on Hirsh Woods Lane in Haubstadt.

Troopers said during the search of Brundage’s property child pornography was found.

Brundage was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

Indiana State Police said the agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit initiated a criminal investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)