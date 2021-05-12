Gibson County murder trial continues

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- The murder trial of Jacob Wilson continued Wednesday as a jury heard testimony from law enforcement and people who knew Sam Bethe, the victim in a 2018 murder case. Earlier this month, a mistrial was declared just hours after jury selection began.

Bethe was found dead at his Buckskin trailer. Wilson and Ashley Robling went on the run for days after the incident before being found near the Illinois-Missouri border. Robling pleaded guilty to her role in Bethe’s death and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The jury was shown a video from a Paducah gas station that law enforcement claims shows Wilson and Robling driving Bethe’s pickup truck, stealing another car, and driving off. It’s unclear if Robling will testify against Wilson in the case, though the prosecution plans to call more witnesses Thursday.

(This story was originally published May 12, 2021)