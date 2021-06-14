Gibson County officials working on new housing project

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Gibson County officials are working on a new housing project and they are looking to the state for help.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch made a stop in Oakland City on Monday to get a firsthand look at the plans. City officials are looking to build 25 new homes in the Oakland City area. They showed a property to Crouch in hopes of securing money for a $4.5 million investment.

City leaders are hoping the new homes will attract some people applying for the 1400 new jobs at the Gibson County Toyota plant.

Lieutenant Governor Crouch says she’s hopeful work on the housing project could start this year.