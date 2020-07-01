Gibson County relaxes fireworks restrictions

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Gibson County announced Tuesday they will relax restrictions on shooting off fireworks. County commissioners rescinded a local ordinance, letting state law set the rules.

The county commission adopted a strict fireworks ordinance in mid-June after complaints about fireworks outside towns and cities. It would have restricted fireworks outside city limits from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset with longer hours on holidays.

State law will now allow fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. most days. Not everyone is happy about the lifted restrictions.

“It’s very annoying when they set off all these fireworks. They’re so loud that they vibrate your chair, windows and house. And they wake up a baby that lives down the street, and the baby cries and that’s not right,” said Fort Branch resident Jerry Lafenhagen,

Local communities with their own ordinances will not be affected by the lifted restrictions.



(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

