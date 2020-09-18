Gibson County Sheriff’s Office: Vincennes man arrested with over a pound of marijuana

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says Vincennes man Tyler Alka, 29, was arrested with over $2,000 in cash and over a pound of marijuana Friday.

Dispatch received a report of a possible impaired driver around 12:30 Friday afternoon pulling into a parking lot on the 600 block of Main St. A Sheriff’s Deputy reportedly went to the car to perform a wellness check when he smelled an “overwhelming” odor of marijuana in the car and found pieces of marijuana on his shirt and pants.

During an investigation into Alka’s car, deputies reportedly found 1.6 pounds of marijuana and $2,227 in cash. Alka has been charged with dealing in marijuana over 30 grams with a drug dealing offense.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

