Gibson County students graduate 4T Academy

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – 21 Gibson County seniors crossed the stage in the very first 4T Academy graduation ceremony on Monday, just over a year after Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana announced the launch of the collaborative program.

The 4T Academy is a pathway program designed to provide students an innovative learning experience that couples hands-on learning with on-the job training. Key personnel from Toyota, all three Gibson County school corporations, Purdue’s Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center, Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce Board and Ivy Tech Community College worked to execute the program’s first year during the pandemic.

“The 4T Academy has provided our students the skills, experience and confidence they need to move into high-wage careers in manufacturing right here at home or anywhere they dream to go,” said Leah Curry, Toyota Indiana plant president. “I wish the students well in their endeavors and hope their futures bring inspiration to challenge what’s possible and the yearning to innovate and change the world.”

For more information about the 4T Academy, go to www.4Tacademy.com.