FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) — A woman recovering from cancer has new support as her community in Gibson County has come together to hold a fundraising event for her. The event was held in Fort Branch Sunday with putter ball golf and cornhole tournaments.

At the end of last year, Becca Harris Ott was diagnosed with cancer and had to have her tonsils removed as a result. She also had to undergo chemotherapy and radiation because of the cancer. In April, she was hospitalized due to complications.

Now she’s in a rehab facility and is excited to get back home.

“It’s awesome. I don’t have any words,” said Becca. “It’s just crazy. I’m extremely blessed. Very bumpy road, but we’re seeing the end of the tunnel and it’s gonna be great.”

Becca says her family has helped give her the strength to fight through her cancer treatment.

The fundraising event also included a BBQ dinner, an auction and a half pot drawing. Officials say donations for the event could be made out to any Old National bank.