GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A family is hoping to get their money back after they say county animal services issued them a $50 fee. The class action lawsuit was filed against the Gibson County Animal Services and the county.

The family says they filed the suit because there was no way to appeal the fee, and at least one hundred residents have also been cited with no appeal process.

Court documents show that a dog named “Rousey” may have jumped on a postal service worker or their vehicle, leading the worker to complain to animal services.

Gibson County Animal Services issued a $50 citation to the homeowners, who say it was their grandson’s dog who “harassed” the worker. According to the court document, the grandson’s mother rents a room at the home and has Rousey outside within an invisible fence.

The family believes there was no way to appeal the citation, so their daughter ended up paying for the fee. The document states that over a hundred other citations were issued on behalf of Gibson County Animal Services, and those citations were likely provided with no opportunity to appeal them.

