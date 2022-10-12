GIBSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help identifying a man who is currently under investigation for an alleged theft.

The sheriff’s office shared what appears to be surveillance video that captured images of the man and his truck. The photos show him wearing black shorts, orange shirt with a black hat. His vehicle appears to be a Ford pickup truck.

Deputies call the man a “person of interest” who they believe has been going door-to-door claiming to be a tree trimmer.

Authorities say if you know the man’s identity or his vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

UP NEXT: Ground breaks for new tennis center in Gibson County