PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — The American Heart Association awarded its “Heartsaver Hero Award” to first responders who saved a woman’s life earlier this year on Tuesday.

Two women performed CPR on the victim who was experiencing cardiac arrest while exercising in a group class.

They continued performing CPR until Gibson County EMS officers arrived.

Gibson County officials say it is especially important to have CPR trainees in rural areas.

“With rural EMS, it’s hard to cover all this area,” said Dr. Matthew Gilbert, who served as the Gibson County EMS medical director. “That’s why it’s important to have bystanders trained in CPR and access to automatic external defibrillators so they can have the equipment they need.

“And, then, with well-trained people like we have here in Gibson County, come in and save lives.”

The victim says she is thankful for those who were willing to help her immediately.