HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – American Idol contestant Oliver Steele will perform at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton on Saturday, September 23.

Steele is a top eight finalist on the show.

According to a Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department and confirmed by Event Organizer Jeremy Bigham, Steele will perform at the Toyota Events Center for fundraiser Cops Connecting with Kids.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. The show will start at 6 p.m.

Opening acts will include Dakota Hayden, Andy Imlay and EV Mae.

Tickets will be $30 for the meet and greet and general admission will be $25. Tickets for reserved seats are limited with only three rows for reserved seating available.

H&H Manufacturing Inc. is the sponsor.

For tickets or more information, call 812-632-1584.