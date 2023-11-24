HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Historic Downtown Princeton, Indiana will be hosting the 2023 Christmas Street Market on Saturday, November 24.

The Market will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to shop from over 70 vendors and food trucks. There will also be free kids’ activities including Christmas-themed coloring pages and letters to Santa. Kids are encouraged to drop by the Train Depot after visiting the Market to mail out their letters. Photos with Santa will be available at the Gibson County Courthouse Gazebo from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A gingerbread house competition will also be held. The event is $20 per entry, and houses can be dropped off between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the Courthouse Gazebo. Public voting for the runner ups will take place throughout the day. Awards will be given for the winner and the first two runner ups at 1:30 p.m. All houses must be picked up by 2:15 p.m.